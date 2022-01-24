It’s that time of the year again — tax season.
The Illinois Department of Revenue will begin accepting 2021 state individual income tax returns today, the same date the IRS begins accepting federal individual income tax returns.
“We encourage taxpayers to file their taxes electronically and choose direct deposit, as early as possible in the tax season, to ensure the fastest processing and issuance of any refunds,” IDOR Director David Harris said in a news release.
“Taxpayers may file their electronic returns for free with My Tax Illinois, our free online account management program. Electronic filing is also available through third-party software or with most tax preparers.”
The state says that if a taxpayer electronically files an error-free return, they should receive a direct deposit refund in approximately four weeks.
Last year, IDOR received 5,609,000 electronically filed returns, which was 88 percent of the returns. The remaining 12 percent were filed using paper returns, according to the IDOR.
The filing deadline is April 18 for both state and federal income tax returns. Gov. JB Pritzker recently announced that victims of severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes beginning Dec. 10, 2021, have until May 16 to file various individual and business tax returns and make income tax payments.
Local tax preparer, Jay Grimes, a certified public accountant in Bourbonnais, said there are very few changes to tax legislation for 2021.
“The few changes are the result of legislation related to helping people with financial hardships due to the pandemic,” Grimes said in a letter to clients. “Most taxpayers have gotten three stimulus payments. Payment one and two were reconciled on the 2020 tax return. The third stimulus payments paid in March and April will be reconciled on this 2021 return.
“If you are entitled to more stimulus because of more dependents or a decrease in income, you will get that as a credit on the 2021 tax return. Unlike the first two payments, if you received too much in stimulus on the third payment, you will be required to pay those funds back on your return. For those with income under a certain threshold, payback will not be required.”
The IDOR says it’s working to protect taxpayers from identify theft, and taxpayers are encouraged to do their part by safeguarding their personal information and be wary of phone scams or phishing emails.
“We remain highly committed to protecting taxpayers’ information and by verifying information on tax returns before issuing refunds, IDOR prevented more than $56 million in fraudulent or erroneous refunds from being issued in the last year alone,” Harris said in the news release.
In addition to free filing of Form IL-1040 through Mytax.Illinois.gov, taxpayers may also use the site to make payments, respond to department inquiries, and check the status of their refunds.
Also available are forms, schedules and instructions for the tax season.
