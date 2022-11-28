License

An example of an Illinois driver’s license.

 Photo provided

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding the public that the extension of expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits is set to end Thursday.

White initiated the extension in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. To address the high customer volume caused by the pandemic, White’s office also expanded online renewals for expired driver’s licenses and ID cards and continues to mail letters to eligible customers.

The letter provides driver’s license and ID card holders with a unique PIN to renew online instead of visiting a facility. Customers may call 217-785-1424 to confirm their eligibility for online renewal or to obtain their PIN. They may also visit ilsos.gov/renewaldlid/eligible.jsp to look up their eligibility status.

