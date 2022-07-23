License

An example of an Illinois driver’s license.

 Photo provided

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits are being extended until Dec. 1, 2022. The previous extension was set to end on July 31.

As a result, expired driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits will remain valid until Dec. 1, 2022, so customers do not need to rush into Driver Services facilities. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.

White’s office expanded online renewals for expired driver’s licenses and ID cards and continues to mail letters to eligible customers. The letter provides driver’s license and ID card holders with a unique PIN needed to renew online instead of visiting a facility and waiting in line.

