CHICAGO – When the former CEO of Commonwealth Edison was interviewed by federal prosecutors and agents in September 2019, she denied knowing the substance of the case the government was building against her and her colleagues.

Specifically, Anne Pramaggiore said that until the feds’ investigation into ComEd became public four months prior, she was unaware that, for years, allies of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan had been getting paid indirectly by ComEd through the utility’s contract lobbyists. Those subcontractors were issued monthly checks between $4,000 and $5,000 per month for doing little to no work.

But Pramaggiore’s “proffer” session – a type of interview in which the government is usually weighing an offer of cooperation – ended abruptly after the feds played a wiretapped phone call from February of that year. On the tape, former ComEd executive Fidel Marquez, who had been a cooperating witness for a month at that point, told Pramaggiore about the no-work subcontractors, albeit leaving the Madigan connection out of it.

