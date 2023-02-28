SPRINGFIELD — A group of engineering companies is advancing its agenda at the Illinois statehouse. Part of that includes keeping Illinois’ gas tax the highest in the region and second highest in the U.S.

The American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois recently put out an agenda for the spring session of the Illinois Legislature. It includes state tax credits to attract engineering talent to Illinois, and also a measure to require certification of merit for civil lawsuits against engineering firms.

Another focus for the group is to “preserve” tax increases paying for the multi-year Rebuild Illinois construction program.

Recommended for you