A survey shows the top three police departments for intoxicated driving arrests were in northern Illinois.
The Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists, with help from a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation, has conducted the DUI Arrest Survey for 30 years.
The Aurora Police Department is first in the state for DUI arrests with 517 in 2019. Aurora was followed by Rockford and Elgin.
Executive Director Rita Kreslin said many officers deserve credit for saving lives on Illinois roads.
“We try to recognize every single one of them, whether or not they made one arrest or they’ve made 200 arrests just for their effort in getting people off the road who are impaired,” Kreslin said.
Police departments in the top 10 include Decatur; Bloomington, which had the largest increase from the year before at 43 percent; Carol Stream; Naperville; Cicero; Springfield; and Lombard.
The sheriff’s department reporting the most DUI arrests was Cook County (307), and Winnebago (303), Lake (288), McHenry (226) and McLean (208) counties round out the top five.
Kreslin said the pandemic likely will affect 2020 numbers.
“Alcohol and recreational marijuana sales have surged since the pandemic, which may mean more people are indulging at home,” Kreslin said. “However, you should know that as bars and restaurants begin to reopen, and more people take to the road, DUI enforcement is still underway.”
