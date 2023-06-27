Drought conditions

Dry, cracked dirt surrounds crops in a Bourbonnais field Friday afternoon. The lack of precipitation over the past 30 days, measured by the National Weather Service at .25 inches to .50 inches total, has prompted Iroquois County to issue a burn ban, and Kankakee County may not be far behind. 

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

The expanding drought and crop condition ratings continue to trend in opposite directions as many farmers nervously await what should be the pivotal corn pollination period.

All 102 counties in Illinois are now fully engulfed in drought and abnormally dry conditions, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday.

Nearly one-third of the state is in severe drought, mostly from the Interstate 72 corridor to just north of Interstate 74 and along the eastern border of the state from northern Edgar to Lake County. And more than half the state (51%) is in moderate drought.

