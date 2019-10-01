The Associated Press
CHICAGO — A former suburban Chicago police sergeant wants a federal court to toss his 2012 conviction for killing his third wife, Kathleen Savio, based on the alleged ineffectiveness of his lead trial attorney.
Drew Peterson’s appellate attorney, Steve Greenberg, made the request Sunday with Chicago’s U.S. District Court. He highlights the trial lawyer’s decision to call a witness who proceeded to testify that Peterson’s fourth wife, Stacy Peterson, told him Peterson had killed Savio.
Greenberg said the trial lawyer’s decision to call such a damaging witness was “on the Mount Rushmore of boneheaded moves.”
Peterson is a suspect in the 2007 disappearance of Stacy Peterson but hasn’t been charged. The 65-year-old is serving a 38-year sentence for Savio’s death and 40-year sentence for a plot to kill the prosecutor.
The Illinois Supreme Court already rejected Peterson’s appeal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!