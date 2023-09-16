MANTENO — Tim Nugent has been in public service long enough to realize that not everyone is going to be happy.

Nugent, mayor of Manteno and president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, was instrumental in helping the county and the state’s landing of Gotion Inc., which is buying the former Kmart distribution center in Manteno.

The Chinese company is going to transform the 1.5-million-square-foot facility into a lithium battery manufacturing plant as announced on Sept. 8.

Recommended for you