Spring Planting

(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

 Seth Perlman

Despite recent rain from two weather systems, most of Illinois continues to experience drought-like conditions.

Although parts of Chicago received over 8 inches of rain recently, many parts of Illinois were left out. Drought conditions persist as June is expected to be one of the 10 driest months in the state’s history. The state climatologist office said Illinois is down about 10 inches of rain compared to normal years.

The recent rains around the state helped, but farmers could use more in the coming weeks during the critical reproductive stages of corn and soybeans.

