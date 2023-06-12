Illinois State Capitol building (copy)

Illinois State Capitol building in Springfield.

Despite the Illinois Constitution prohibiting lawmakers from increasing their pay during the term they were elected, some are wondering how Illinois legislators have received two bumps in pay in the last six months.

In the latest state budget, Illinois lawmakers included a 5.5% pay raise. This is on top of the nearly 17% raise the previous General Assembly that ended Jan. 10 gave the current General Assembly that began Jan. 11.

Kent Redfield, professor of political science at the University of Illinois-Springfield, said the laws are designed that lawmaker salaries are set before they take office.

