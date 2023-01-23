Department of Children and Family Services Director Marc Smith.

The lawsuit named as defendants DCFS Director Marc Smith, above, assistant deputy directors Lauren Williams and Ryan Goodwin, as well as former directors and senior agency officials.

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services on Jan. 19 was named in a federal class-action lawsuit on behalf of children in state care who have been held in juvenile detention centers after a judge ordered their release.

Cook County Public Guardian Charles Golbert is a plaintiff in the 32-page lawsuit in the Northern District of Illinois, alleging that children in the care of DCFS are being held in detention for months without necessary medical and mental health treatment, educational opportunities, or consistent access to friends and family.

Each of the children, some as young as 11 years old, were wards of the state when they came in contact with the juvenile justice system and were placed in juvenile detention.

