Knisely wins IPA 'Editor of the Year' award

Misty Knisely, left, receives the 2021 "Editor of the Year" award from the Illinois Press Association. The award is presented by Jeff Rogers, director of the IPA's foundation.

 Taylor Leddin-McMaster

The Daily Journal’s former managing editor was honored Friday at the Illinois Press Association’s annual meeting as being the Editor of the Year while serving at the Kankakee-based newspaper.

Misty Knisely, who guided the Journal’s newsroom from fall 2019 until May 2022, was named the state’s top editor for 2021.

The award was presented Friday during the IPA’s awards ceremony in Springfield.

