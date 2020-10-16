Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /NOON EDT/ TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY... * WHAT...SOUTH WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 TO 50 MPH EXPECTED, WITH LOCALIZED GUSTS UP TO 55 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST INDIANA AND CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FROM 11 AM CDT /NOON EDT/ TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY. THE STRONGEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO OCCUR BETWEEN ABOUT 1 PM AND 5 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS, INCLUDING HALLOWEEN DECORATIONS AND TENTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. TRAVEL WILL BE HAZARDOUS FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES, ESPECIALLY ON WEST TO EAST ROADS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&