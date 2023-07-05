Corn harvest (copy) (copy)

While needed rains fell in Kankakee County this weekend, the extremely dry conditions have likely impacted yields projected for this fall. The drought continues over much of the nation.

 Illinois Farm Bureau photo/Catrina Rawson

While storms soaked parts of Illinois late in the week, droughts across the nation have made grain farmers revise their outlook.

More than 50% of the corn crop in the United States is under some sort of moderate drought stress.

“Pray for a good soaker,” Naomi Blohm, a senior market advisor for Total Farm Marketing, told The Center Square. “So much of the U.S. corn crop is struggling right now. If the rains don’t come in the next 2 to 3 weeks, this really could be a problem.”

