Customers of the four gas utilities with pending rate cases — Ameren Illinois, Nicor Gas, Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas — could pay between $60 and $140 more for gas per year on average if the Illinois Commerce Commission approves their requested rates.

 Daily Journal/File

Millions of Illinoisans could see higher energy bills next year, but the size of those increases will be determined by a state agency that has recently had its oversight powers expanded.

Four gas utilities and the state’s two largest electric utilities are currently requesting authority from the Illinois Commerce Commission to increase rates. Together, these companies serve 4.1 million gas customers and 5.3 million electric customers in Illinois.

All told, electric utilities have asked to raise rates by a combined $2.8 billion over four years, while gas utilities have requested $890 million in increases next year.

