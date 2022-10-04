Millions of Illinoisans are waiting to receive their tax rebates as part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan. Individuals can check their rebate status online.
“This rebate is providing many people with financial relief,” said Sen. Patrick Joyce (D-Essex). “I encourage everyone to check the status of their rebate.”
The rebates began to roll out Sept. 12, leaving many to wonder when they will receive relief.
People who filed taxes will automatically receive their rebate – otherwise they have until Oct. 17 to do so. To check the status of a rebate, go to tax.illinois.gov/rebates and select “Where’s My Rebate?” An IL-PIN number is necessary to check the status. This can be found under “IL-PIN Inquiry.”
Under the law, people who filed 2021 Illinois taxes are eligible to receive up to $700. Individual filers who make less than $200,000 will receive a $50 income tax rebate, and couples who make less than $400,000 will receive $100. Filers are also eligible for $100 per independent, with a maximum of three.
Additionally, people who paid property taxes in 2021 on their primary residence in 2020 – and make less than $250,000 individually or $500,000 jointing – are eligible for up to $300. The rebate will be equal to the property tax a resident was qualified to claim on their 2021 taxes.
“The rebates being distributed should help families and individuals pay for every day expenses,” said Joyce. “Don’t worry if your rebate hasn’t arrived yet. Checking the status online will help you anticipate when it will arrive.”
For more information on how the funds will be dispersed or to see qualification criteria, visit tax.illinois.gov/rebates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.