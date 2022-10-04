Daily Journal logo

Millions of Illinoisans are waiting to receive their tax rebates as part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan. Individuals can check their rebate status online.

“This rebate is providing many people with financial relief,” said Sen. Patrick Joyce (D-Essex). “I encourage everyone to check the status of their rebate.”

The rebates began to roll out Sept. 12, leaving many to wonder when they will receive relief.

Recommended for you