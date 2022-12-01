State Sen. Robert Peters
State Sen. Robert Peters, D-Chicago, speaks at a news conference during the first week of the fall veto session in Springfield earlier this month. 
 Capitol News Illinois, File

SPRINGFIELD – Two days before lawmakers were scheduled to adjourn for the year, one of the lead negotiators of the SAFE-T Act criminal justice reform filed a long-awaited amendment detailing several changes to the landmark cash bail overhaul.

Sen. Robert Peters, D-Chicago, filed a 308-page amendment to House Bill 1095 on Tuesday that contained several changes to the bill’s detainability standards, electronic monitoring provisions, dangerousness standards and other sections of the bill pertaining to the impending end of cash bail.

The follow-up bill was scheduled for a Thursday committee hearing and it wasn’t clear if the amendment contained the bill’s final language or if more changes were coming.

