SPRINGFIELD — Illinois’ economy ranked near the bottom in all 11 of its major industries over Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s first term in office, a time that also saw the state rank just 35th in the country in overall job growth.

New data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and analyzed by Illinois Policy Institute also shows that since Pritzker took office in 2019, seven of the state’s major job sectors have actually shed jobs.

While neighboring states Iowa, Missouri, Indiana and Kentucky all grew over the last four years, researchers found that Illinois’ -0.03% total nonfarm job performance was only slightly better than total losses in Wisconsin [0.07%] and Michigan [0.81%].

