...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerous heat will continue today with heat index values
up to 107 degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Caterpillar, one of Illinois' top employers, is moving its corporate headquarters from the Chicago suburbs to Irving, Texas, the company announced Tuesday.
The industrial equipment maker is the second major employer to announce a move from Illinois after Boeing said last month it was relocating its headquarters from Chicago to Arlington, Va.
"We believe it's in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar's strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world," Caterpillar CEO Jim Umpleby said in a statement.
Caterpillar has been based in Deerfield, Illinois, since 2017, when it moved from Peoria. Now, it's heading to Texas, which has attracted a number major business moves during the past several years, particularly from California.
Illinois and California are considered high-tax states with challenging regulatory environments for businesses. Texas has no income tax.
"Caterpillar's global headquarters relocation is a major win for the people of North Texas and the entire state, now making Texas home to 54 Fortune 500 corporate headquarters," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement.
"I am proud to welcome Caterpillar's headquarters to Texas and am excited for the economic opportunities this will create for Texans. Businesses of all sizes and people from all backgrounds can grow and succeed in the Lone Star State because we champion a world-class economic environment fueled by the lowest business operating costs in the nation, a reasonable regulatory environment, and a lower cost of living coupled with an exceptional quality of life."
The move will affect about 230 jobs and begin later this year, Caterpillar said.
