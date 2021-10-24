Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the following areas, in Illinois, Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Livingston, Northern Cook, Northern Will, Southern Cook and Southern Will. In northwest Indiana, Benton, Jasper, Lake IN, Newton and Porter. * Through late tonight. * Waves of rain, heavy at times, with embedded thunderstorms will continue through this evening. Widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected across the watch area, with isolated higher totals possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means rapid-onset flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&