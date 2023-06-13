Illinois State Capitol building (copy)

Illinois State Capitol building in Springfield.

 File/Capitol News Illinois

A cancer organization says the Illinois General Assembly missed an opportunity during the spring session to lessen the burden of cancer on Illinoisans.

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network was hoping for a comprehensive paid medical and family leave bill that provides family leave insurance benefits to eligible employees in Illinois.

“What we were looking to do is set up a program where you could take a longer extended period time off and you would have job security, your job would be waiting for you when you got back, but also where you could draw a paycheck at the same time,” said Ally Lopshire, government relations director for the Cancer Action Network.

Recommended for you