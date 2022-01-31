A program run by the American Legion that makes phone calls and offers assistance to veterans now has support from the Illinois House Veterans’ Affairs Committee.
The committee recently approved House Joint Resolution 60, which urges members of the U.S. House of Representatives to make the Buddy Check initiative a federal program. Buddy Check is a program that organizes phone calls and offers assistance to veterans.
The American Legion’s Buddy Check program was originated in 2019 and has been used throughout the country to help veterans get groceries, medication, transportation, and fulfill other needs.
There is a Buddy Check chapter in Kankakee County.
State Rep. Daniel Swanson, R-Alpha, thanked the American Legion and offered his support for the bill.
“I appreciate what the legion does for our veterans and I, too, have been a very outspoken proponent,” Swanson said. “I do believe this sends a strong message that we do care about our veterans.”
Swanson encouraged the public to look into the program and explained how much a phone call could help a veteran who may be dealing with suicidal thoughts.
“I encourage people to reach out,” Swanson said. “I have several on my calling list that I call regularly just to check on. I think it’s a way to save veterans from suicide.”
The resolution passed through the House committee unanimously and has been recommended for adoption.
The measure was filed by State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego.
“As a veteran, I understand that one of our most sacred responsibilities is to look out for each other and our fellow Veterans,” Kifowit said. “We have seen immediate success with the Buddy Check program, and it is an initiative we need to continue and grow to ensure that we are taking care of our veterans.”
For more information on the Buddy Check program or other veteran assistance, visit legion.org/buddycheck.
