JB Pritzker (copy) (copy)

Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

 Blueroomstream.com/Capitol News Illinois

Enforcement of Illinois’ gun ban has been temporarily suspended for the 860-plus individuals who sued the state.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the gun and magazine ban into law last week. Tuesday, attorney Thomas DeVore sued in Effingham County state court, arguing the ban is unconstitutional. During an emergency hearing Wednesday, DeVore argued, among other things, that the law violates equal protections by exempting law enforcement officers from the new ban.

A judge issued the TRO Friday evening. The case advances pending an expected appeal by the governor and legislative leaders. A preliminary injunction hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 1.

Recommended for you