BOURBONNAIS — Donald Beyer, 89, of Bourbonnais, spent his career as a photographer, photographing many celebrities such as Debbie Reynolds, Bob Hope and Presidents Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon.

During his time working with the Chicago Chamber of Commerce, Beyer had the opportunity to photograph Queen Elizabeth II’s visit to Chicago in 1959 for the chamber’s first-ever International Trade Fair. During her visit, in which she was accompanied by Prince Philip, the Queen visited Navy Pier and the then Conrad Hilton Hotel.

The Queen and Prince visited with former Illinois Governor William Stratton and his wife, Shirley, and former Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley and his wife, Eleanor, during their visit.

