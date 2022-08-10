Potawatomi Park boat ramp blockade

A large accumulation of sand in a segment of the Kankakee River renders the boat ramp almost useless at Potawatomi Park in Aroma Park. 

AROMA PARK — The buildup of sand and sediment along various segments of the Kankakee River has been a longtime problem in Kankakee County.

At its Tuesday meeting in the county administration building, the Kankakee County Board took the first step in alleviating a sandbar at the Aroma Park boat launch. The boat launch is a critical facility used by the Aroma Township Fire Department for search and rescue operations in the Kankakee River, according to the Board’s resolution.

“We’re actually going to remove sand from the river,” said Andy Wheeler, board chairman. “This is the first step. I found things at the turn of century when they did some of this type of dredging, but they’ve never done anything now. The time for talk is over, and we’re going to take action.”

