AROMA PARK — The buildup of sand and sediment along various segments of the Kankakee River has been a longtime problem in Kankakee County.
At its Tuesday meeting in the county administration building, the Kankakee County Board took the first step in alleviating a sandbar at the Aroma Park boat launch. The boat launch is a critical facility used by the Aroma Township Fire Department for search and rescue operations in the Kankakee River, according to the Board’s resolution.
“We’re actually going to remove sand from the river,” said Andy Wheeler, board chairman. “This is the first step. I found things at the turn of century when they did some of this type of dredging, but they’ve never done anything now. The time for talk is over, and we’re going to take action.”
The board unanimously approved the resolution that accepts a proposal by Christopher B. Burke Engineering, of Indianapolis, Ind., for a dredge design of area around the Aroma Park boat launch at a cost of $60,000. The scope of the engineering proposal will include field reconnaissance, surveying, design plans and specification, regulatory permits, bid assistance, construction support and project management.
The cost of the proposal will be paid for by $1 million in funding secured by State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, from the state of Illinois. That money will also pay for the dredging project. How much sand can be removed from the boat launch will be determined by Burke Engineering’s proposal.
“We’re going to do as much of the [dredging] work as we can,” Wheeler said.
The Aroma Park boat launch is part of the Kankakee Valley Park District’s Potoawatomi Park at South Division and Front streets in Aroma Park.
“This million dollars is just to get that amenity of the Kankakee Valley Park District back into being viable for the public and also for the rescue boats from Aroma Fire to get into the river,” Wheeler said. “Right now, they can’t even get in there.”
With the board’s approval of Burke Engineering’s proposal, it’s hopeful the study can be done, and necessary permits from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers can be secured by the end of 2022. The actual dredging work could possibly begin in the spring of 2023.
Board member Todd Sirois, who represents Aroma Park, said the dredging work is key for water safety on that side of the county.
“If there’s a water accident, Aroma Fire would have to go all the way to the boat club by Cobb Park to launch their boat to rescue somebody,” he said.
“When this boat launch was covered with sand, before that they could just enter right there near their station, but now they have to go all the way through [to Kankakee]. If you know the construction there by Grace Baptist over Waldron Road, that it might not be timely to get to where they have to be. ... I applaud this board for going forward with this.”
Board member Chad Miller, who is also the Kankakee County Farm Bureau manager, said the dredging project will be of help to the thousands of farmland acres that drain into the river.
“The maintenance of the river and the removal of sand and sediment is tremendously beneficial to our agriculture community as well,” Miller said.
Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.
