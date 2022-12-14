Illinois waterways are being invaded by another invasive species that could threaten the ecosystem.

Black carp, which are native to east Asia, were first imported into the U.S. to control snails in fish farms where fish are bred. How they escaped is unknown.

Some states ban possession of black carp, and importation of black carp into the U.S. has been prohibited since their 2007 listing as an injurious species under the Lacey Act.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you