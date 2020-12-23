Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...South to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. A few gusts to 55 mph are possible this afternoon. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected this evening. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...Through 4 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and could compromise some outdoor tent structures. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Difficult travel is expected for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts may briefly diminish late this afternoon before increasing again this evening with the arrival of a powerful cold front and sharply falling temperatures. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&