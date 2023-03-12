Child influencers bill

Democratic state Sens. Dave Koehler, center, and Linda Holmes discuss a bill they are pushing to make sure children who appear in their parents’ revenue-generating videos receive a share of the those revenues. It is an idea brought to them by a high school student from Normal, Shreya Nallamothu, left.

 Capitol News Illinois/Peter Hancock

SPRINGFIELD – Parents who make money posting videos of their children on social media channels may soon be legally required to share that revenue with their kids.

The Illinois Senate Labor Committee last week unanimously approved a bill that would guarantee children a right to a percentage of that revenue if the videos meet certain criteria.

“Parents should not be able to profit from the work of their children,” state Sen. Linda Holmes, D-Aurora, a cosponsor of the bill, said during a Wednesday news conference. “It’s no different than kid television stars having protections. We must ensure that kids are accurately compensated for their work.”

