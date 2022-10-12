Raoul and DeVore
Attorney General Kwame Raoul and his Republican challenger Thomas DeVore are pictured in a video debate hosted Monday by the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors.

SPRINGFIELD – Attorney General Kwame Raoul accused his Republican challenger Thomas DeVore of making “dangerous” remarks, while DeVore accused the Democratic incumbent of failing the state’s school students by not challenging Gov. JB Pritzker’s COVID-19 mitigations.

The charges and countercharges came during a nearly hourlong debate organized by the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors and Capitol News Illinois that was conducted Monday via Zoom.

Raoul, a former state senator from Chicago, is seeking his second term in the AG’s office while DeVore, a southern Illinois attorney in private practice, is trying to unseat him.

