R Kelly

Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6, 2019. Kelly's federal trial starts Monday in Chicago.

 AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, File

CHICAGO — R. Kelly kept an ugly side of his life hidden as he escaped poverty in Chicago and rose to pop music stardom, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday at the singer's trial on charges accusing him of enticing girls for sex and rigging a 2008 child pornography case.

Kelly's lead attorney implored jurors during her opening statement at the federal trial in Chicago not to accept what she said was the prosecution's portrayal of her client as "a monster."

Going back to the 1990s, much of the world knew Kelly solely by his hit songs, including the chart-topping inspirational anthem "I Believe I Can Fly," U.S. Assistant Attorney Jason Julien said. But "Kelly had another side … a hidden side, a dark side," he added. "This trial is about Kelly's hidden side."

