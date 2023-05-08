Illinois AG Kwame Raoul (copy)

Appeals judge grants a motion from Attorney General Kwame Raoul to stay the injunction pending an appeal of the lower court’s order.

SPRINGFIELD — The assault weapons ban that Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law in January is back in force after a federal appeals court last Thursday blocked a temporary injunction that a lower court judge in East St. Louis issued on April 28.

In a one-page order, Judge Frank H. Easterbrook of the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago granted a motion from Attorney General Kwame Raoul to stay the injunction pending an appeal of the lower court’s order.

“The decision means that the Protect Illinois Communities Act remains in effect throughout Illinois,” Raoul said in a statement. “We continue to be committed to defending the law’s constitutionality in court.”

