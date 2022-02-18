Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Illinois... Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and Grundy Counties. For the Kankakee River...including Wilmington...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. An ice jam is affecting water levels near the gauge. River ice may also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around tonight. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... ...REPLACES FLOOD WARNING PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain, snowmelt, and river ice. * WHERE...Kankakee River from confluence with Iroquois River downstream to confluence with the Illinois River, including the Wilmington gauge. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 AM CST Friday the stage was 5.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to continue a slow rise the next few days, except for localized areas downstream of the gauge near an ice jam. - Action stage is 5.0 feet. - Flood stage is 6.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&