KANKAKEE — The remaining U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees who were being housed at the Jerome Combs Detention Center in Kankakee were transferred out Feb. 4, said Mike Downey, Kankakee County Sheriff.
That day, the remaining nine inmates were transferred, marking the end of the ICE detention program in Kankakee County. At one point, the county had housed as many as 180 ICE detainees, Downey said.
At the first of the year, there were about 50 detainees remaining at the jail.
"Obviously, with COVID, it has been kind of a gradual reduction," Downey said. "Mostly because of COVID ... and because of the administration in Washington, D.C., that it isn't housing as many people anymore either."
The transfer of the inmates out of Kankakee County's jail was put in motion in August, when Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed the Illinois Way Forward law prohibiting counties from having agreements with ICE to house immigrants who had entered the U.S. illegally. It went into effect Jan. 1, and the law also prohibits any future agreements.
Kankakee County joined a lawsuit filed by McHenry County in federal court, challenging the law. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit in Chicago granted a temporary stay of the order Dec. 30 for 14 days, pending an appeal.
The court then denied any further stay of the enforcement of the Illinois state law after the 14 days.
Although Kankakee County stated in the lawsuit it would lose $4 million annually without the detainees, the county has taken steps to lessen that impact.
"We've been very cognizant of this fact because the Senate bill passed a while ago," Downey said. "So, pretty much through attrition, we have reduced our staff, which has reduced some costs significantly. I know [County Board] Chairman [Andy] Wheeler and Steve McCarty [county finance director] have made mention of that over the course of time that some of the things we've been doing [have] helped. And we continue to do that, and we obviously monitor that every day. So, right now, we're OK."
Downey said he doesn't anticipate having to make any additional staff reductions.
"Not at this point," he said.
Jail capacity
The Jerome Combs Detention Center has 456 beds, Downey said. The county has 250 inmates from its own jurisdiction and still houses about 180 inmates from the U.S. Marshal's offices from the Northern District of Illinois, from the Central District of Illinois and from the Northern District of Indiana.
The county also houses from 80 to 100 inmates at its jail in downtown Kankakee, who are included in the 250 local inmate count.
"We're able to spread some people out, so that's not a huge issue," Downey said. "... We have plenty of bed space available right now."
The Chicago Sun-Times reported Tuesday the remaining ICE detainees in early February in Kankakee and McHenry counties had been transferred to facilities in Oklahoma, Texas and Indiana.
The Sun-Times story also said the National Immigrant Justice Center, which provides legal assistance to immigrants, had pushed for ICE to implement alternatives to detention rather than transferring people to different facilities. About 42 people who had been in custody were released when the contracts with ICE ended.
Downey said the nine remaining detainees who were transferred Feb. 4 were sent to other facilities. He said some of those detainees had committed violent crimes. Since the contract ended, Downey said some of the detainees were released from custody, and others were deported or transferred.
Downey added the lawsuit challenging the state law still is active.
"What was ruled against us was for the TRO, the temporary restraining order, which would have allowed us to continue to house until it gets decided in court," he said.
No date has been set in federal court to hear the case.
"I'm sure they have a large number of cases that they hear, so when they hear this case is still up in the air," he said.
