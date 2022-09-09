State of the Unions 2022
A graphic from the State of the Unions 2022 report by the the pro-union Illinois Economic Policy Institute and the Project for Middle Class Renewal at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign shows national and state union rates from the last decade. 
 Credit: Illinois Economic Policy Institute and the Project for Middle Class Renewal at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

SPRINGFIELD – As voters in Illinois prepare to decide on a state constitutional amendment that would guarantee workers the right to organize, a new study shows union membership in the state grew last year for the first time in four years.

The study also showed, however, that the overall percentage of the state’s workforce that was in a union declined from one year ago.

The analysis by the pro-union Illinois Economic Policy Institute and the Project for Middle Class Renewal at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign showed that union membership statewide grew a little more than 2 percent, to 752,063, over the previous year. That was still below the 2017 level of 828,066.

