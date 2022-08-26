LEXINGTON – The candidates for Illinois governor faced questioning about their agriculture-related policies this week in an outbuilding on a McLean County farm.

Gov. JB Pritzker’s message was one of optimism, billing himself as the state’s “chief marketer.” His challenger, state Sen. Darren Bailey, a Republican from Xenia, told the room full of farmers that Illinois was in a “dire situation” that needed the “grit of a farmer” to rectify it.

The Illinois Agricultural Legislative Roundtable – put together by a coalition of more than 100 of the state’s agriculture stakeholders – took place at Schuler Farms in rural Lexington. The event was moderated by Illinois Farm Bureau President Richard Guebert Jr.

