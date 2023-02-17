Illinois Legislative Black Caucus budget response
State Rep. Will Davis, D-Homewood, speaks at a news conference with fellow members of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus Wednesday in response to Gov. JB Pritzker's state budget address. 
 Courtesy of Blueroomstream.com

SPRINGFIELD – Even factoring in the possibility of a “mild recession” this year, the proposed budget Gov. J.B. Pritzker laid out on Wednesday includes nearly $50 billion in state spending, bolstered by projections of continued near record-high tax revenues.

Without invoking partisan labels, the governor painted Democrats as the party of fiscal responsibility, contrasting the dysfunction of a two-year budget impasse under his predecessor, Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, with the rosy budget outlook predicted for the coming year.

“You, the majority of the General Assembly, are succeeding,” Pritzker said Wednesday, speaking to the Democratic lawmakers who comprise supermajorities in both the Illinois House and Senate. “You, the majority of the people of Illinois who elected the General Assembly, the constitutional officers, and me, are succeeding. Together, we’ve slogged through the tough times and are making the responsible decisions for our future.”

