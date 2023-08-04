Illinois State Fair Grounds

The main gate at the Illinois State Fair Grounds in Springfield was erected in 1910.

 flickriver.com

Big taxpayer investments into the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield look to bring big returns on investment.

The fair opens Thursday, Aug. 10, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 20.

In addition to agriculture exhibits, live music, fair food and rides, there will also be a mullet competition. After a year being closed, the Multi Purpose Arena will be back open following $8.6 million in renovations, among $56.2 million spent on the grounds over the past five years.

