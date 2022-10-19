Rep. Justin Slaughter

Rep. Justin Slaughter, D-Chicago, speaks at a news conference with domestic and sexual violence victim advocates and state Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago, against a newly filed bill that would amend the SAFE-T Act criminal justice reform.

 Chicago Alliance Against Sexual Exploitation

SPRINGFIELD – Much of the talk from supporters of the SAFE-T Act criminal justice reform has in recent days centered on how it will or won’t be amended before Jan. 1, when cash bail will be abolished in Illinois as part of a provision known as the Pretrial Fairness Act.

Everyone from Gov. J.B. Pritzker to Attorney General Kwame Raoul to the bill’s most ardent supporters have said a follow-up measure is likely to be passed after lawmakers return to the Capitol on Nov. 15 for their regular fall veto session.

But domestic and sexual violence victim advocates joined the SAFE-T Act’s chief House sponsor and others Tuesday to oppose a bill that Pritzker has called a good launching point for discussions on follow-up legislation.

