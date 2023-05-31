Supreme Court Redistricting South Carolina

FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 10, 2023. The Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether South Carolina’s congressional districts need to be redrawn because they discriminate against Black voters. The justices said Monday they would review a lower-court ruling that found a coastal district running from Charleston to Hilton Head was intentionally redrawn to reduce the number of Black Democratic-leaning voters to make it more likely Republican candidates would win. 

 AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

A ruling by the nation’s highest court is being called a victory for Illinois farmers.

The U.S. Supreme Court said the Biden Administration’s Waters of the United States rule under the Clean Water Act extends to “only those wetlands that are as a practical matter indistinguishable from waters of the United States.”

The Sackett v. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency case goes back to 2004. Michael and Chantelle Sackett were building a home in Idaho when they were told they could not backfill a lot with dirt because the property was on wetlands adjacent to a tributary.

