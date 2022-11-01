Election Day
The major-party candidates for statewide office are pictured in file photos.
 Capitol News Illinois graphic

SPRINGFIELD — There will be no shortage of ovals to fill in with a black marker in Tuesday's election.

Illinois voters will cast a ballot on a state constitutional amendment, every statewide constitutional office, every seat in the General Assembly and, in 12 counties, a spot on the state’s Supreme Court.

For more information about voting, including how to and where to cast an in-person ballot on election day and prior to it, you can visit your local election authority. You can find information for all local election officials on the Illinois State Board of Elections website. Information on where your Election Day polling place can be found here.

