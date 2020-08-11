Daily Journal staff report
The Illinois Housing Development Authority has created a program to support tenants unable to pay their rent due to a coronavirus-related loss of income.
Tenants whose applications are approved for the Emergency Housing Assistance (ERA) Program will receive a one-time grant of $5,000 paid directly to their landlord. The amount must be used to cover missed rent payments beginning March 2020 and prepay rent through December 2020, or until the $5,000 is exhausted, whichever comes first.
Approximately 30,000 tenants are expected to receive funding, according to the IHDA. Applications are now open and will close Friday, Aug. 21. Due to anticipated high volume, the application window may close early, according to the IHDA.
Chosen applicants will be selected through a third-party randomization service, not by a first come, first serve basis, according to a press release from the City of Kankakee.
Eligible households must have income under the 80 percent Area Median Income, which for a family of four is $59,700.
Applicants must also have unpaid rent that began on or after March 1, 2020, due to the loss of income related to COVID-19. If approved, payments are wired directly to landlords within 10 business days or 15-20 days if sent by paper check.
To apply, visit www.era.ihda.org and check your eligibility by entering your name, email, ZIP code, and household income. If you are eligible, you must submit your application online and your landlord will also need to complete his or her part of the submission process.
For complete information on how to apply, visit ecda.citykankakee-il.gov. You may also contact Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center, which is a community partner for the program, by calling 773-564-9070.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!