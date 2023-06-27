Amtrak CNI

The exterior of a new Siemens Venture passenger car is displayed at Chicago's Union Station after a news conference announcing faster rail service. Illinois is part of a multi-state consortium working to purchase 88 new single-level railcars that are fully accessible for persons with disabilities.

 Capitol News Illinois/Andrew Davis

A trip from St. Louis to Chicago via Amtrak’s Lincoln Service will be about 15 minutes quicker starting this week due to track upgrades that allow for increased speeds.

The Amtrak line ran its first 110 mph service on Monday, up from 90 mph previously, which would make the one-way trip less than five hours long. The trip is now a full 30 minutes quicker than when the service ran at 79 mph when the project began in 2010.

The faster speed doesn’t meet the federal definition of high-speed rail — 125 mph — but the new Lincoln Service is faster than most other Amtrak trains. Less than half of Amtrak trains pass 100 mph, according to a March Amtrak report.

