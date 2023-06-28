SPRINGFIELD – A new state fiscal year will begin July 1, ushering in the reinstatement of a 1 percent tax on groceries and a second increase to the state’s motor fuel tax in 2023.

Amid record-high inflation last spring, the General Assembly temporarily waived Illinois’ grocery tax for the coming fiscal year and delayed the annual increase in the state’s motor fuel tax for six months. Democrats introduced both those measures as part of a larger tax relief package that drew criticisms for its proximity to the November general election.

“What we did last year was a temporary measure because we had very high inflation,” Pritzker said when asked at an unrelated news conference Tuesday whether the changes were election-related. “Inflation, you may notice, has come down.”

