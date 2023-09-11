Illinoisans are paying above the national average for the most essential household bills.

The bill paying assistance company doxo found that residents of Illinois pay nearly $900 more a year for household expenses than the national average.

The report reveals that while the average U.S. household spends $24,557 annually on the most essential household bills, which is 35% of the U.S. household median income of $70,784 and roughly $2,046 per month, many states, including Illinois, rank above this figure.

