June river flooding
The Kankakee River rises up to meet the walkway at Jeffers Park in Kankakee on Tuesday where a normally wide bank resides.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has reopened the Kankakee River to recreational boating, according to IDNR officials.

The river reopened at 7 p.m. today.

IDNR closed the river Thursday from the Illinois/Indiana state line to the confluence of the Des Plaines and Illinois rivers, in Kankakee, Will and Grundy counties, according to a notice posted by the IDNR.

A number of hazards present in the river — including a swift current, floating debris, submerged structures and high water level — were cited as reasons for the closure.

The IDNR has authority under Illinois law to designate restricted boating areas when it deems navigation is a danger.

