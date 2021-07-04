The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has reopened the Kankakee River to recreational boating, according to IDNR officials.
The river reopened at 7 p.m. today.
IDNR closed the river Thursday from the Illinois/Indiana state line to the confluence of the Des Plaines and Illinois rivers, in Kankakee, Will and Grundy counties, according to a notice posted by the IDNR.
A number of hazards present in the river — including a swift current, floating debris, submerged structures and high water level — were cited as reasons for the closure.
The IDNR has authority under Illinois law to designate restricted boating areas when it deems navigation is a danger.
