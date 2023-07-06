Herscher High School exterior

Herscher High School exterior.  A project is underway to bring high-speed internet to Herscher Community Unit School District 2

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

HERSCHER — A project is underway to bring high-speed internet to Herscher Community Unit School District 2.

But a better connection is not the only thing school officials are excited about.

Federal and state grants are covering 100% of the costs to install the underground fiber-optic cables to make it happen.

Recommended for you