HERSCHER — A project is underway to bring high-speed internet to Herscher Community Unit School District 2.
But a better connection is not the only thing school officials are excited about.
Federal and state grants are covering 100% of the costs to install the underground fiber-optic cables to make it happen.
Internet service company Surf Broadband is completing the work for roughly $1.2 million.
The district is receiving a grant through the Federal Communications Commission’s E-Rate program, which provides discounts for telecommunications and internet access to schools and libraries.
The program aims to “significantly expand Wi-Fi access,” with priority going to rural schools and schools with a high poverty level, according to its website.
Benjamin Seeman, the district’s technology director, said the district typically receives 60% discount on internet service costs through E-Rate.
The federal-level program was initially set to cover 60% of construction costs for the fiber-optic cable installation, Seeman said.
The state of Illinois is now providing E-Rate grants as well, he said.
After the district secured another 30% of the money for construction through the state’s E-Rate program, the federal program then said it would cover the remaining 10% as well.
In total, 70% is being paid by the federal program and 30% is being paid by the state program.
Having the project fully grant funded is “a huge deal,” Seeman said.
“Otherwise, school districts like us, we would never be able to afford something like that,” he said.
The project would not have been possible without the addition of the state assistance, he said.
“There are school districts that are rural that have schools right across the street from each other, but our schools are miles apart — seven or 12 miles apart — so construction costs for us are huge,” he said.
FASTER, BETTER, CHEAPER
The district is getting “leased lit fiber” internet service, meaning Surf Broadband owns and maintains the fiber-optic cables, and the district pays a monthly fee to have data transported over the network.
Because the cables are underground, they are not susceptible to wind damage.
They may still be damaged, however, by digging underground due to farming, road construction, or even a squirrel.
If damage occurs, the company would fix and/or relocate the cables at no extra cost.
While wireless broadband service through Comcast was a low-cost solution in the past, it also had its downsides, and it is no longer the cheapest option, he said.
“We were doing a wireless shot from Herscher to Bonfield, which was like a seven-mile stretch,” he said. “That’s the closest school from Herscher. Those long stretches — you just can’t get the speed that fiber optics can do.”
The internet bandwidth — the maximum amount of data transmitted over an internet connection in a given amount of time — will increase by about five times, he said.
Internet service will also be cheaper on a monthly basis.
The current connection to Limestone costs roughly $3,000 per month in fees, he said.
By contrast, the fiber-optic connection will cost $280 per month for each site, or $840 total for all three schools. The 60% off E-Rate discount will still apply.
The connection will also be significantly faster — about 10 times faster in Limestone and about 15 times faster in Bonfield compared to its current speed.
“We are maximizing our building-building site connection by tenfold at least,” Seeman said. “It’s just a win-win all the way around for us. Maximizing speeds and lowering your monthly bills on top of it. What can you not love about it?”
COMMUNITY BENEFITS
The company has indicated it is looking into offering internet service to residents in the area as well, Seeman said.
“I’m hoping not only that it serves our school district, but our community as a whole when there are no other providers out here, or a lack thereof and not really a lot of great competition.”
Construction has been taking place this summer.
Seeman said he had hoped the project would be wrapped up by July, but it might continue to early September due to delays with the state’s permitting process.
Once the district is able to make the switch, the money saved on internet service can be reinvested into other needs for the district, he said.