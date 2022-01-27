KANKAKEE — A Bradley woman charged in the killing of one Bradley police sergeant and the wounding of another officer pleaded not guilty during her arraignment Thursday morning.
The 26-year-old Xandria Harris is represented by Chicago attorney Cierra Norris and is being held at the Kankakee County jail without bond.
Harris’ next court date is Monday in front of Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott.
“I will do an initial investigation of the material I received over the weekend,” Norris explained to Elliott and Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe in asking for a quick court date.
“That will give me time to see what I need to do in regards to subpoenas, asking for further evidence and filing motions,” Norris said.
Harris and her boyfriend, Darius D. Sullivan, 25, of Bourbonnais, are both charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and with the attempted murder in the shooting of Officer Tyler Bailey on Dec. 29.
The two officers were dispatched to the Comfort Inn in Bradley at about 9:40 p.m. to check on a complaint of barking dogs left in a vehicle. According to Rowe's account of police body camera footage, they were shot while attempting to talk with Sullivan, who was staying at the hotel with Harris.
Rittmanic died of her injuries on Dec. 30, and Bailey was severely wounded. He is still hospitalized but was moved out of intensive care last weekend. He was in stable condition as of Jan. 22, according to a statement released by his family.
Harris and Sullivan were both indicted by the Kankakee County grand jury on Jan. 20.
Sullivan is scheduled to be arraigned Friday before Elliott. He is also being held locally without bond.
