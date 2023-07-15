BRADLEY — Bradley Elementary District 61 will soon be in search of a new leader, as Superintendent Scott Goselin — who has been in the role for almost two decades — will be retiring at the end of the 2023-24 school year.

Goselin, 57, announced during Thursday’s Bradley School Board meeting that he plans to retire as of June 30, 2024.

He has worked as a District 61 administrator for 28 years, including the past 19 years as superintendent.

