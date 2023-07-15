Bradley Elementary School District 61 Superintendent Scott Goselin talks to a student in 2017 at Bradley West Elementary School. Goselin recently announced he will be retiring after the 2023-24 school year.
BRADLEY — Bradley Elementary District 61 will soon be in search of a new leader, as Superintendent Scott Goselin — who has been in the role for almost two decades — will be retiring at the end of the 2023-24 school year.
Goselin, 57, announced during Thursday’s Bradley School Board meeting that he plans to retire as of June 30, 2024.
He has worked as a District 61 administrator for 28 years, including the past 19 years as superintendent.
After five years as a physical education teacher in Reed-Custer CUSD 255, Goselin spent eight years as assistant principal and one year as principal of Bradley Central.
“It’s bittersweet,” he said. “I love the district. I love you guys [on the board]. I love the kids. I love our staff, but [retiring at this time] is something I need to take advantage of.”
Goselin said he would look to continue working in some capacity after retiring as superintendent.
“I guess the fun is going to begin, because now I need to find a real job,” he joked. “I have two kids right now in high school and I need to pay for college.
“I’m going to continue working somewhere. I’m not sure where. I haven’t really thought about it.”
He had been discussing the decision with his family for some time, he said.
“I love this district. I’ve been here for 28 years,” Goselin said. “I’m in a good spot mentally with this decision, and I think the district is in a good spot to move forward as well.”
Board President Terrie Golwitzer said the board is moving ahead with the process of finding a replacement for Goselin.
The board’s plan is to interview three potential search firms in a special meeting, then approve Goselin’s retirement plan and select a firm during its regularly scheduled August meeting.
The board is considering the Illinois Association of School Boards, BWP & Associates and School Exec Connect as search firm options.
Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District 307 used BWP & Associates to find Superintendent Matt Vosberg.
Kankakee School District 111 is currently using School Exec Connect to find a replacement for outgoing Superintendent Genevra Walters.
Golwitzer said that based upon her research, the IASB would cost about $13,000 while the two private companies would be in the range of $18,000 to $19,000.
“I think there’s going to be something of each that we’re going to like,” she said. “We’re just going to have to weigh the pros and cons.”
Bradley used IASB in its superintendent search when Goselin was hired.
A non-profit association to which school boards across the state already pay membership fees, the IASB tends to be a less expensive option.
“I truly do believe the IASB will be our smartest choice,” Golwitzer said. “We used them last time after interviewing other firms, and I thought they did a really good job for us.”
Board member PJ McCullough said he believes a candidate could emerge from within the region.
He said that Bradley does not have the same issues as larger districts or districts with high schools.
“We’re already going in the right direction,” McCullough said. “Somebody’s just got to hold the wheel. It’s not a situation where you’ve got to find somebody to take it away from the iceberg.”
Golwitzer agreed that Bradley would be a good prospect for someone in the area that might be thinking of changing districts. She added that it would be nice to find a candidate familiar with the community.
Golwitzer noted that Kankakee School District 111 is also currently seeking a new superintendent, but she does not believe there will be a conflict over candidates “because we’re such different animals.”
“We will not attract the same candidates, so we’re not stepping on toes,” she said.
Golwitzer said that the ideal timeline is to have the next superintendent hire selected and approved by Jan. 1.
During the previous search, the process started in August, and Goselin was selected by February, she said.
Goselin said he knows of some individuals who might apply for the position.
He said no one in-house would be qualified for the job at this time, meaning no current administrators have a superintendent endorsement.