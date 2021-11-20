KANKAKEE — Four people were injured in a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning outside the International Lounge in Kankakee, according to Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis.
Three of the four suffered gunshot wounds, the mayor said. Two of the victims were airlifted to hospitals, according to Curtis.
One of the four victims has been released from the hospital, the mayor said.
At about 1:15 a.m. people were exiting the International Lounge, located at 698 N. Schuyler Avenue. Curtis said the bar closed early.
At least one person in a vehicle driving by the bar opened fire, Curtis said, and about 60 shell casings were recovered.
Witnesses were being uncooperative, according to the mayor.
“Someone had to see the color of the car, or the make of the car; and what direction it was heading," Curtis said.
