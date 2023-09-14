On Monday, the Kankakee School Board approved a contract with Johnson Training LLC, owned by retired NFL player Charles Johnson, who will be in charge of training Kankakee High School athletes in the weight room.
KANKAKEE — A former NFL player will soon be in charge of training Kankakee High School athletes in the weight room.
On Monday, the Kankakee School Board approved a contract with Johnson Training LLC, owned by retired NFL player Charles Johnson.
Johnson spent seven years as a wide receiver for teams including the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers.
The cost of using Johnson’s training company is $65,000 for the 2023-24 year.
Athletic Director Ronnie Wilcox said that Johnson and his company will be providing strength training not just for football players, but for all Kankakee High School athletes.
Johnson will be in charge of developing workout programs and tracking data to improve students’ athletic performance, Wilcox said.
The contract proposal states that Johnson’s company will partner with Kankakee’s established athletic program while helping to “better prepare Kankakee Kays student athletes for the next level.”
Johnson has trained Kays athletes before and offered valuable advice for Kankakee’s strength training program, Wilcox said.
“The two times he has been here, the response from kids that he has trained was phenomenal,” Wilcox said.
There are currently two full-time and one part-time staff overseeing the weight room, he said.
Johnson and his company will be taking over the role of the current director, Wilcox said.
The high school’s weight room is open from 6:30 a.m. to about 8 or 9 p.m., with roughly 350 to 450 athletes being trained per day, Wilcox said.
Superintendent Genevra Walters said the partnership will help spread out the high school’s resources so that the building is covered into the evening.
“He’s going to come in during the day, and it will shift some of our resources to be available toward the end of the day, like more at night,” she said.
This will be beneficial particularly when construction of the fieldhouse/ community center, which will be open to students as well as community members, is finished behind the high school, Walters said.
She noted that any student interested in strength and conditioning training can take an advanced physical education class.
“It’s not just for the athletes,” she said. “It’s for anyone that is interested in that field. So if a person is interested in athletic training, if they’re boxers, if they’re interested in anything in terms of sports medicine, they should take that class as an advanced PE class.”
All athletes are assigned to do some strength training even if they are not in the advanced PE class, she said.
“This particular vendor has experience with weight training and with speed and agility,” she noted.
SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH UPDATE
Board President Chris Bohlen gave a brief update on the search for a new superintendent during Monday’s meeting.
He said the search firm, School Exec Connect, has received “a number of applications” for the position and is in the process of reviewing them.
He said that an online survey seeking input from the community closed last Friday. He noted he would have to contact the firm regarding whether the surveys were able to be translated into Spanish.
The information collected from the surveys, as well as focus groups hosted last month, will go toward crafting a leadership profile.
The leadership profile is to be used to evaluate candidates during the interview process.
Interviews are slated to take place in November and December, and the board aims to make a selection by December or January. The new superintendent would begin July 1, 2024.