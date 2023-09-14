Kankakee High School -1 (copy)

On Monday, the Kankakee School Board approved a contract with Johnson Training LLC, owned by retired NFL player Charles Johnson, who will be in charge of training Kankakee High School athletes in the weight room.

KANKAKEE — A former NFL player will soon be in charge of training Kankakee High School athletes in the weight room.

Johnson spent seven years as a wide receiver for teams including the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers.

